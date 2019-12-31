President Trump Sign a bill that creates U.S Space force in the army.

President Donald Trump, on 20th December in Washington, announced the great success that the United States armed forces had made when he was launching the new military branch.

The National Defense Authority act for the year 2020 was signed into law by the president on 20th December 2019. This law makes the United States armed forces to have a sixth branch known as U.S Space Force.

During the signing of the NDAA bill into law at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, President Trump was in accompany of the top defense and military officials. The president acknowledged the bill was very crucial at this time in the United States.

The NDAA enhances the Air force Department to create a different military branch within its department known as U.S Space Force, and this is the same way the Navy Department generated a separate subsidiary known as the Marine Corps.

This U.s Space Force was the first military department that had been established since 1947, during the inauguration of the U.S Army Air corps.

The establishment of this department has made a distinct political mileage to president Trump, who developed the idea of

