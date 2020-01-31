Present Scenario and Growth Prospects of Machine Vision Market Over The Period 2020-2025 | Global Key Players – Cognex, Omron, Keyence, Sony, Intel, National Instruments

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Machine Vision Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Machine Vision Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Machine Vision Market on a global level.

Global Machine Vision Market Overview:

The Global Machine Vision Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Machine Vision Market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 8.19 % from USD 7700 Million in 2014 to USD 9750 Million in 2018, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Machine Vision Market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Machine Vision will reach USD 14430 Million.

The Global Machine Vision Market is segmented on the basis of Application, End-Use Industry and Region. Based on the Application, the Global Machine Vision Market is divided into Quality Assurance & Inspection, Positioning & Guidance and others. On the basis of End-Use Industry, the Global Machine Vision Market is sub-segmented into Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Postal & Logistics and others.

Global Business News:

Cognex Corporation, the leader in machine vision and industrial barcode reading, today released the DataMan 370 series of fixed-mount barcode readers. With twice the computing power of conventional readers in its class, the DataMan 370 delivers faster decode speeds for greater throughput per facility, even when applications have multiple codes and symbologies.

OMRON Corporation will introduce to the world on April 1, 2020, the fifth wave of factory automation (FA) control devices built on a common design platform for unified product specifications, for further innovation in control panel building. The products will be the following 181 models in 6 categories: S8VK-WA series Switch Mode Power Supplies, E5DC-B Series Digital Temperature Controllers, G6D-F4PU Terminal Relay, G3DZ-F4PU Terminal SSR, XW6T series Common Terminal Blocks with Visible Indicators, A22NE-PD series Emergency Stop Switches.

Top Leading Key Players in Global Machine Vision Market: Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, Omron Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Sony Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Texas Instruments, Allied Vision Technologies Gmbh, Intel Corporation, Baumer Optronic Gmbh, Jai A/S and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Machine Vision Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, Omron Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Sony Corporation, etc. are some of the key vendors of Machine Vision across the world. These players across Machine Vision Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Machine Vision in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

