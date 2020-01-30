Present Scenario and Growth Prospects of Implantable Neurostimulators Market Over The Period 2020-2025 | NeuroPace, NeuroSigma, Medtronic, Boston Scientific

The Global Implantable Neurostimulators Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and Implantable Neurostimulators Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Implantable Neurostimulators Market 2020-2025.

Global Implantable Neurostimulators Market Overview:

The Global Implantable Neurostimulators Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the Implantable Neurostimulators Market development (2020 – 2025).

Some of the significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Implantable Neurostimulators Market are rapid growth in adoption of neurostimulation devices by physicians and the rising prevalence of chronic neuro-muscular disorders. However, the discomfort caused by the invasive surgical procedure for implanting the device which is also expensive is a major restraint for the market. The trend of outsourcing medical devices is being adopted by manufacturers, propelling the market globally.

The Global Implantable Neurostimulators Market is segmented in the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Implantable Neurostimulators Market is classified into Deep Brain Stimulators, Spinal Cord Stimulators, Vagal Nerve Stimulators, Sacral Nerve Stimulators, and others. On the b basis of Application, the Global Implantable Neurostimulators Market is sub-segmented into Parkinson’s disease, Epilepsy, Pain, and Others.

Industry Updates:

NeuroSigma (April 23, 2019) – NeuroSigma Announces FDA Clearance of Monarch eTNS System as First Non-Drug Treatment for Pediatric ADHD – NeuroSigma, Inc., a Los Angeles-based bioelectronics company focused on commercializing Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation (TNS) technology for treating neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders today announced that its Monarch eTNS System (Monarch) received FDA clearance as a non-drug treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The prescription-only Monarch device is indicated for treatment of pediatric ADHD as a monotherapy in patients ages 7 through 12 years old who are not currently taking prescription ADHD medications. The device is intended to be used in the home under the supervision of a caregiver during periods of sleep.

“We are extremely pleased by FDA’s clearance of the Monarch as a monotherapy for pediatric ADHD. We want to thank the FDA team for their efforts during the review process to bring it to a timely and successful completion,” said Leon Ekchian, Ph.D., President & CEO of NeuroSigma. “We also want to applaud the efforts of the clinical team at UCLA. We look forward to building a commercial organization in the U.S. to offer children, their parents and their physicians a compelling, low-risk, non-drug alternative to current medication treatment options for ADHD,” added Ekchian.

Top Leading Key Players in Global Implantable Neurostimulators Market: Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical, Cyberonics, NeuroPace, Synapse Biomedical, NeuroSigma, EnteroMedics, ElectroCore Medical, Inspire Medical, NEUROS, SPR, IMTHERA, NEVRO and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Implantable Neurostimulators Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical, Cyberonics, NeuroPace, Synapse Biomedical, NeuroSigma, EnteroMedics, ElectroCore Medical, Inspire Medical, NEUROS, SPR, etc. are some of the key vendors of Implantable Neurostimulators across the world. These players across Implantable Neurostimulators Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Implantable Neurostimulators in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Implantable Neurostimulators Market Report 2020

1 Implantable Neurostimulators Product Definition

2 Global Implantable Neurostimulators Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Implantable Neurostimulators Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Implantable Neurostimulators Business Revenue

2.3 Global Implantable Neurostimulators Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Implantable Neurostimulators Business Introduction

3.1 Medtronic Implantable Neurostimulators Business Introduction

3.2 Boston Scientific Implantable Neurostimulators Business Introduction

3.3 St. Jude Medical Implantable Neurostimulators Business Introduction

3.4 Cyberonics Implantable Neurostimulators Business Introduction

3.5 NeuroPace Implantable Neurostimulators Business Introduction

3.6 Synapse Biomedical Implantable Neurostimulators Business Introduction

