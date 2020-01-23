Prescriptive and predictive analytics Market is expected to increase significantly over the period 2020-2027 | Fair Isaac, IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, TABLEAU SOFTWARE

The volume of data is growing rapidly, and the demand for analytics solution is growing to gain actionable insights from the data generated. The increasing awareness among organizations is also a driving factor for the growth of global prescriptive and predictive analytics market. The prescriptive and predictive analytics market is competitive in nature due to the presence of some of the well-established players such as IBM, Oracle, and SAS among others.

Growing focus towards adopting analytics solutions to predict future market trends, growing adoption of new technologies such as Big Data and AI are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of prescriptive and predictive analytics market. However, privacy concerns and stringent regulations regarding the use of data are major factors that might hinder the growth of prescriptive and predictive analytics market in the current market scenario.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012775783/sample

Key players profiled in the report include Altair Engineering, Inc., ALTERYX, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation., IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., TABLEAU SOFTWARE, Teradata, TIBCO Software Inc.

The “Global Prescriptive and predictive analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the prescriptive and predictive analytics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of prescriptive and predictive analytics market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, industry and geography. The global prescriptive and predictive analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading prescriptive and predictive analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the prescriptive and predictive analytics market.

The global prescriptive and predictive analytics market is segmented on the basis of deployment and industry. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of the industry the market is segmented as BFSI, retail, healthcare and pharmaceutical, it and telecom, and others.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012775783/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. PRESCRIPTIVE AND PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. PRESCRIPTIVE AND PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. PRESCRIPTIVE AND PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. PRESCRIPTIVE AND PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT

7.4.2. Cloud Market Forecast and Analysis

8. PRESCRIPTIVE AND PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY

9. PRESCRIPTIVE AND PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. PRESCRIPTIVE AND PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. ALTAIR ENGINEERING, INC.

11.2. ALTERYX, INC

11.3. FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION.

11.4. IBM CORPORATION

11.5. INFORMATION BUILDERS

11.6. ORACLE CORPORATION

11.7. SAS INSTITUTE INC.

11.8. TABLEAU SOFTWARE

11.9. TERADATA

11.10. TIBCO SOFTWARE INC.

12. APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012775783/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.