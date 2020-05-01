Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market 2020 Industry Outlook and Future Scope by Growth Drivers: SAP SE, Infor Inc., IBM Corporation Salesforce.com, Accenture PLC, Versium Inc. | 2026 Forecast

Prescriptive Analytics is another branch of advanced analytics, dedicated to obtaining the best course of action for a presented situation. Predictive analytics is the practice of extracting information from existing data. It helps users determine and understand the buying patterns of customers, and predict future trends for an organization.

Some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the markets are enhanced productivity and increase sales by adopting automated solutions. Retail Analytics helps firms target and reach out to new customers, forecast store traffic, and prevent theft and fraud. Also, due to increasing competition, a wide array of product offerings, multiple touch points for customers, and increasing customer complexities enable retailers to use analytics.

The Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Industry was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026.

The prescriptive and predictive analytics market is primarily segmented based on type, by software system, by application, by end user, and region.

The Key Players profiled in the market include:-

IBM Corporation

com

Accenture PLC

Oracle Corporation

Angoss Software Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

…..

Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Research report 2020-2025 provides deep assessment of production, consumption, manufacturing, sales, and other vital factors. Also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market. The report offers a complete evaluation of the business with in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, about market size.

Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.).

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Behavioral Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Talent Analytics

Collection Analytics

Others

Based on software system, the market is divided into:

Customer Relationship Management

Decision Support Systems

Fraud Detection Systems

Data-Mining

Performance Management Systems

Risk Assessment and Management Systems

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Finance

Marketing & Sales

Manufacturing

Operations Management

Supply-Chain Management

Human Resource

Based on end user, the market is divided into:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

IT & Telecom

Social Media & Entertainment

Government & Defense

Others

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Software Engineers

Developers

Table of Contents:-

Executive Summary Methodology and Scope Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market — Market Overview Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market — Industry Trends Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market — Fuel type Outlook Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market — Vehicle Type Outlook Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market — By Regional Outlook Competitive Landscape & Company Profile

