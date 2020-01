Prescriptive Analytics Market by Top Manufacturers with Production, Price, Revenue (value) and Market Share to 2026

Prescriptive analytics in among one of the data analytics type that uses various analytics algorithms to derive accurate solution to an issue. For example, a prescriptive analytics model used in predictive maintenance provides accurate solution for any damage with insights on how and what to repair with alternative ways. The need for prescriptive analytics is increasing owing to its diversified application areas such as marketing, business operations, and supply chain. This, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the global prescriptive analytics market during the forecast period across the globe. Primarily prescriptive analytics is used to help businesses with data-driven decision models through analysis of raw enterprise data.

Download Sample Copy @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3414448?utm_source=DN&utm_medium=ANIL

Top Market Players: Fair, Isaac and Company (FICO), IBM Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, River Logic, Inc., Salesforce.com Inc, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, and Tibco Software Inc.

Businesses across the globe are inclined toward digital analytics owing to advent of digitalization. This, in turn, rises the demand for sophisticated analytical solutions that offer features such as descriptive and predictive analytics. Thus, growth in adoption of comprehensive market analytics solutions among enterprises across the globe is a major factor expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, emergence of advance technologies has proliferated disruptive innovations led by analytics in business processes such as automation of business processes. This need is expected to propel the growth of the market.

However, high initial cost required for deployment of advance systems and analytical solutions is a factor that is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, emergence of technologies compels market players to research and develop new enhancements and innovative prescriptive analytical solutions. This has led to the rise in ICT expenditure toward development of big data infrastructure among various countries. This is an opportunistic factor of the market, which is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global prescriptive analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, business function, deployment, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into software and services. By deployment, the market is classified into cloud and on-premise. By business function, it is divided into human resources, sales, marketing, finance, and operations. Depending on industry vertical, the prescriptive analytics market is segmented into healthcare, BFSI, IT & telecommunications, retail, media & entertainment, manufacturing, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, government, and others Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the prescriptive analytics market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the global prescriptive analytics market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global prescriptive analytics industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global prescriptive analytics market potential.

Avail Discount on Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/3414448?utm_source=DN&utm_medium=ANIL

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

Software

Services

BY DEPLOYMENT

Cloud

On-premises

BY BUSINESS FUNCTION

Human Resources

Sales

Marketing

Finance

Operations

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Healthcare

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Others (Travel and Hospitality)

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

E-mail: [email protected]