Prescriptive Analytics Market 2020|by Top Key Players-Proton Fair, Isaac and Company (FICO), IBM Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation

The latest research report on ‘Prescriptive Analytics Market’ by Big Market Research, presents a detailed analysis concerning market share, market valuations, revenue estimation, SWOT analysis, and regional spectrum of the business. The report further highlights key challenges and growth prospects of the market, while examining the business outlook comprising expansion strategies implemented by market leaders.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key players profiled in the prescriptive analytics market includes Fair, Isaac and Company (FICO), IBM Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, River Logic, Inc., Salesforce.com Inc, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, and Tibco Software Inc.

Prescriptive analytics in among one of the data analytics type that uses various analytics algorithms to derive accurate solution to an issue. For example, a prescriptive analytics model used in predictive maintenance provides accurate solution for any damage with insights on how and what to repair with alternative ways. The need for prescriptive analytics is increasing owing to its diversified application areas such as marketing, business operations, and supply chain. This, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the global prescriptive analytics market during the forecast period across the globe. Primarily prescriptive analytics is used to help businesses with data-driven decision models through analysis of raw enterprise data.

Businesses across the globe are inclined toward digital analytics owing to advent of digitization. This, in turn, rises the demand for sophisticated analytical solutions that offer features such as descriptive and predictive analytics. Thus, growth in adoption of comprehensive market analytics solutions among enterprises across the globe is a major factor expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, emergence of advance technologies has proliferated disruptive innovations led by analytics in business processes such as automation of business processes. This need is expected to propel the growth of the market.

However, high initial cost required for deployment of advance systems and analytical solutions is a factor that is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, emergence of technologies compels market players to research and develop new enhancements and innovative prescriptive analytical solutions. This has led to the rise in ICT expenditure toward development of big data infrastructure among various countries. This is an opportunistic factor of the market, which is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global prescriptive analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, business function, deployment, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into software and services. By deployment, the market is classified into cloud and on premise. By business function, it is divided into human resources, sales, marketing, finance, and operations. Depending on industry vertical, the prescriptive analytics market is segmented into healthcare, BFSI, IT & telecommunications, retail, media & entertainment, manufacturing, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, government, and others Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the prescriptive analytics market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the global prescriptive analytics market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global prescriptive analytics industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global prescriptive analytics market potential.

The Prescriptive Analytics market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to growth in adoption of automated laboratory equipment in pharmaceutical & R&D institutes, technological advancement in lab automation systems, and rising demand for miniaturize process equipment. In addition, increase in productivity, improve efficiency, lower cost of operation, reduce fluctuation in the production and enhance safety significantly driving the market growth.

The global Prescriptive Analytics Market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product type global market is segmented into equipment and software & informatics. Equipment are bifurcated into automated workstations, robotic systems, standalone systems, and others. Software & informatics further categorized into workstation/unit automation software, laboratory information management system LIMS, electronic laboratory notebook, and scientific data management system.

According to end user market is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, research institutes, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

The Prescriptive Analytics Market is segmented into product type, form, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is categorized into follow-on milk, specialty baby milk, infant milk, prepared baby food, and dried baby food. Depending on form, it is classified into solid and liquid. As per distribution channel the hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, pharmacy, online, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Global Prescriptive Analytics Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Prescriptive Analytics Industry analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Additionally, the report enfolds vital assessments considering companies’ gross margin, sales volume, revenue, pricing structure, production costing, value, financial ratios, growth rate, and CAGR.

The market has been divided into several crucial divisions such as types, applications, regions, and end-users. The report elaborates on which product types or applications will report substantial revenue share during the forecast years.

It also covers in-depth analysis of key regions including the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and the main countries including United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China.

It also predicts that which of these regions will boost the market growth globally and help to generate maximum revenue in the industry.

The research clearly shows that the Prescriptive Analytics industry has achieved substantial growth since 2024 with several important developments related to the industry. The report is prepared on the basis of detailed evaluation of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other professionals seeking unbiased information on supply, demand, and future forecasts would find the report valuable.

