Prenatal Testing Market to Represent Significant Revenue Growth 2016 – 2024

Market: Key Trends

The following drivers, restrains, and opportunities is expected to shape the future course of the global prenatal testing market during the study tenure, from 2019 to 2027.

Increased Government Initiatives and Benefits of Prenatal Testing Drive Market Growth

During pregnancy, prenatal tests give out information about the health of the fetus and the mother. Prenatal tests are extremely useful in giving birth to a healthy baby, which is the global prenatal testing market is gathering substantial momentum in a short period of time.

Prenatal tests help in the detection of problems like genetic conditions or birth defects. The outcome of these tests can help the would-be parents to decide on the best healthcare decisions taken in the best interest of both the baby and the mother. Emergence of various technologies like cell free fetal DNA, next generation sequencing, and high throughput screening (HTS) have added more value to prenatal testing. Thus, these technologies play a determinant role in the expansion of the global prenatal testing market.

Several government institutions are taking part in raising level of awareness about benefits of prenatal testing. However, government initiatives are mostly restricted to non-invasive solutions like arranging screening programs on a large scale and regulating the growing cases of genetic defects. The initiatives of government are focused toward meeting the unmet demands of pregnant women.

However, these government rules and regulations play a critical role in fostering growth and expansion of the market. These regulations are aimed at making prenatal tests and consequent solutions more focused and adaptable toward efficacious diagnosis of chromosomal abnormalities and genetic disorders.

Global Prenatal Testing Market: Geographical Analysis

Considering regional viewpoint, the global prenatal testing market is classified into five key regions: the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe North America, and Latin America.

At present, North America commands the global prenatal testing market with a sizeable chunk of the market under its control. North America is trailed by Europe. In these developed parts of the world, the number of stillbirth are declining, however infections and chromosomal abnormalities are causing health issues both to the child and mother.

Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are likely to exhibit high growth rate, thanks to improved accessibility to better healthcare facilities and rising awareness about prenatal tests.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

