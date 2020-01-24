Premium Lager Market Report Expected Massive Growth by 2019-2026 | Founders Brewing Co., COPPER LAKE BREWERIES, Burial Beer Co., Fürstenberg Brewery, others

“Global premium lager market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.”

The Major players profiled in this report include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken N.V., Carlsberg Group, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Brewery International AS, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd, Constellation Brands, Inc., B9 BEVERAGES PVT. LTD., Kulshan Brewing Company, Founders Brewing Co., COPPER LAKE BREWERIES, Burial Beer Co., Fürstenberg Brewery, Creemore Springs Brewery Limited, LEAVENWORTH BIERS, Harboe’s Brewery, SPILHAUS BREWERY, Edwards Drinks Ltd, LAKEFRONT BREWERY, INC., STACK BREWING CO. and others.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Premium Lager market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Premium Lager market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Premium Lager Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Premium Lager Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Premium Lager Revenue by Countries

10 South America Premium Lager Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Premium Lager by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing urbanization will drive the market growth

Growing number specialist stores and shops is also enhancing the market growth

Strict regulation associated with the consumption of alcoholic beverage will restrain the market growth

Heavy taxes on beer will also hamper the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, An Aberdeenshire brewery announced the launch of their new premium lager TORR Lager which is made from four ingredients- barley, hops, yeast and Scottish water. It is hand made with an ABV of 4% which is very refreshing and aromatic. This drink is very suitable for the cold climate of Scotland

In January 2019, Asahi announced that they are going to acquire Smith & Turner so that so that they expand their business in Eastern, Western and Central Europe. This acquisition will help them to strengthen their position in the market and provide new products to their customers

Market Size Estimation

Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the global market size for company, regional division, product type and application (end users).

The market estimations in this report are based on the selling price (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). Market share analysis, assigned to each of the segments and regions are achieved through product utilization rate and average selling price.

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

By Product (Conventional, Craft),

Distribution Channel (On- Trade, Off- Trade),

Application (Bar, Food Service, Retail)

The PREMIUM LAGER report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

