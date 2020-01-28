Premium Lager Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Premium Lager Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

segmentation parameters for the global premium lager market are: type, end-user, and region. On the basis of end-user, the consumption of premium lager has been the highest amongst the younger population. Besides, the demand for premium lager has also expanded alongside emergence of new end-users.

Global Premium Lager Market: Notable Developments

The global premium lager market largely relies on its distribution channels for growth and advancements. For this reason, the vendors in this market have made the following moves:

Development of new ties with key distribution networks in order to ensure that the products reach multiple markets.

Creation of strategic alliances between new and old vendors at the back-end.

Mergers and acquisitions are projected to be a key highlight of the global premium lager market in the coming times.

Global Premium Lager Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increasing Popularity Amongst the Well-off Sections

The demand for premium lager majorly comes from the upper strata of society. This factor has played a major role in the growth of the global premium lager market. Furthermore, the presence of an expansive market for beer across the emerging economies has also given a thrust to market growth.

Growing Inclination for Liquor Consumption at Parties

Since premium lager is amongst the most preferred forms of beer, it is a part of all elitist ceremonies. People consider hosting their guests with the best forms of beer, and this gives an impetus to the growth of the global premium lager market. Furthermore, premium lager is also very common during celebrations and annual events.

Global Premium Lager Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, the global premium lager market has been segmented into Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. The consumption of premium lager in Europe has been rising on account of the growing preference for this beer across Germany, France, England, and other notable EU nations.

The global premium lager market is segmented as:

Product

Premium conventional lagers

Premium craft lagers

