Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers (IBM, Software AG, SAS Institute, PTC), Regions, Type and Application | Global Foreseen till 2025

“Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market” report includes – Industry Future Trends, Growth Opportunity, Experts reviews and forecast period (2020-2025). A wide range of Applications, Utilization Ratio, Supply and Demand analysis are also consist in the Report. At the end report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis.

Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market overview:

The Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2020-2025). The growth of the Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market.

According to Market Analyst, The Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2025.

The Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, Verticals, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market is sub segmented into Predictive Maintenance Software, Predictive Maintenance Service. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market is sub segmented into General Equipment Manufacturing, Special Equipment Manufacturing, Other Manufacturing.

On the basis End Use Industry the Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market is sub segmented on the basis of verticals. The verticals include government and Defense, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and others (Agriculture, Telecom, Media, and Retail). The energy and utilities segment is the fastest growing segment in the predictive maintenance market due to the growing demand of power-usage analytics applications.

As per the geographic analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global predictive maintenance market, while Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, the highest growth rate can be attributed to the massive investments made by private and public sectors for enhancing their maintenance solutions, resulting in an increased demand for predictive maintenance solutions used for automating the maintenance and plant safety process.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market are IBM, Software AG, SAS Institute, PTC, General Electric, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, eMaint Enterprises, Siemens

Latest Industry Updates:

IBM:- Security today announced the results of a global study examining the full financial impact of a data breach on a company’s bottom line. Sponsored by IBM Security and conducted by Ponemon Institute, the study found that the average cost of a data breach in India is estimated at ₹ 119 million, a 7.9% increase from the 2017 report. Based on in-depth interviews with nearly 500 companies globally that experienced a data breach, the study analyzes hundreds of cost factors surrounding a breach, from technical investigations and recovery, to notifications, legal and regulatory activities, and cost of lost business and reputation.

“The threat scenario shows a significant rise in both number and sophistication of breaches in this year’s report, which is alarming as it continues to rise in India” said Vikas Arora, Chief Transformation Officer, IBM India/South Asia. “Companies in India need to fortify their security strategy to leverage a secure Cloud environment and build a strong AI strategy. They need to identify the many hidden expenses which must be considered, such as reputational damage, customer turnover, and operational costs. Knowing where the costs lie, and how to reduce them, can help companies invest their resources more strategically and lower the huge financial risks at stake.”

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

