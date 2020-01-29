Predictive Genetic Testing and Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through2017 – 2025

In Depth Study of the Predictive Genetic Testing and Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market

Predictive Genetic Testing and Consumer/Wellness Genomics market. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.

According to the research, the Predictive Genetic Testing and Consumer/Wellness Genomics market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029).

Trends and Opportunities

Increasing number of novel partnership models, rapidly decreasing cost of genetic sequencing, and introduction of fragmented point-solutions across the genomics value chain as well as technological advancements in cloud computing and data integration are some of the key factors driving the market. On the other hand, the absence of well-defined regulatory framework, low adoption rate, and ethical concerns regarding the implementation, are expected to hinder the growth rate during the forecast period. Each of these factors have been analyzed in the report and their respective impacts have been anticipated.

Currently, the segment of predictive genetic cardiovascular screening accounts for the maximum demand, and increased investments in the field is expected to maintain it as most lucrative segment. On the other hand, more than 70 companies are currently engaged in nutrigenomics, which is expected to further expand the market.

Global Predictive Genetic Testing and Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market: Regional Outlook

Owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and high adoptability rate of new technology makes North America the most lucrative region, with most of the demand coming from the country of the U.S. and Canada. Several U.S. companies hold patents, which further extends the outreach of the market in the region of North America.

Companies mentioned in the research report

23andMe, Inc, BGI, Genesis Genetics, Illumina, Inc, Myriad Genetics, Inc, Pathway Genomics, Color Genomics Inc., and ARUP Laboratories are some of the key companies currently operating in global predictive genetic testing and consumer/wellness genomics market. Various forms of strategic partnerships with operating company and smaller vendors with novel ideas helps these leading players maintain their position in the market.

