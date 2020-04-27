Predictive Analytics Software Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025

The Predictive Analytics Software Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Predictive Analytics Software market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Predictive Analytics Software Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Predictive Analytics Software Market: IBM, Microsoft, Sisense, Oracle, Minitab, Wolfram, SAS, Anaconda, TIBCO, RapidMiner, KNIME, DataRobot, Dataiku, FICO, GoodData, Radius, Buxton, SAP, Alteryx, Nice and others.

Predictive Analytics are used to analyze current data and historical facts in order to better understand customers, products, and partners. It is also used to identify potential risks and opportunities. Predictive analytics platforms tend to be very complex products and require advanced skill sets in order to use them effectively.

Key Market Trends

The Predictive Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.8%. Service, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 23.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.8 Billion by the year 2025, Service will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$478.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$689.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Service will reach a market size of US$764.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Global Predictive Analytics Software Market Split By Product Type And Applications :

This report segments the global Predictive Analytics Software Market on the basis of Types are:

Cloud Based

On-Premise

On the basis of Application , the Global Predictive Analytics Software Market is segmented into:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Regional Analysis For Predictive Analytics Software Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Predictive Analytics Software Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Influence of the Predictive Analytics Software Market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Predictive Analytics Software Market.

-Predictive Analytics Software Market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Predictive Analytics Software Market-leading players.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Predictive Analytics Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

