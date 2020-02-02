Predictive Analytics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, NTT Data Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Predictive Analytics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Predictive Analytics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Predictive Analytics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Predictive Analytics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Predictive Analytics industry situations. According to the research, the Predictive Analytics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Predictive Analytics market.

Global Predictive Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.98 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 24.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.35% from 2017 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3692&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=002

Key players in the Global Predictive Analytics Market include:

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute

NTT Data Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Angoss Software Corporation

Rapidminer

Tableau Software