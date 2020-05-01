Precision Slotting Machine Market – Competitive Dynamics, Trends, Forecast 2027

Precision Slotting Machine Market: Introduction

A slotting machine is a machine tool, which is used to slot materials made of wood and metal by reciprocating the tool in vertical axis. A precision slotting machine is a type of revolutionary machine used to perform many operations such as cutting grooves, machining slots of various shapes, forms or profiles, machining keyways, cutting external and internal gears, and machining cylindrical and irregular surfaces both internally and externally. Besides, a precision slotting machine is one of the most versatile machine tools which is capable of carrying out all the shearing operations on a single device. The different parts of a precision slotting machine are base, column, saddle and cross slide, rotating table, ram and tool head assembly, ram drive mechanism, and feed mechanism. A precision slotting machine is a lighter machine which is operated at high speeds and is designed for giving the accurate finish of materials.

Rise in demand for precision slotting machines across the globe due to increase in number of manufacturing industries

Precision slotting machines can be used to improve workflow and for designing, cutting, and contouring hard materials made of wood or metal. Hence, they can be helpful to ease the complications in manufacturing industries. Currently, a rise in number of manufacturing industries is seen across the globe which is likely to expand the precision slotting machines market in the forecast period is one of the major factor driving the precision Slotting machines market. In addition, most of the manufacturing industries require hard or stiff materials for fabricating the metal and wood products so as to increase automation of manufacturing processes in small and medium-size industries across the globe. Moreover, the rising demand for precision slotting machines in different industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction is expected to boost the precision slotting machine market in the next few years.

Precision Slotting Machine Market: Segmentation

The precision slotting machine market can be segmented on the basis of:

Application

Type

Stroke Length

Region

Precision Slotting Machine Market Segmentation – By Application

Based on application, the precision slotting machine market can be classified into:

Automobiles

Die & Mold Manufacturers

Aerospace

Medical Equipment

Textile Machinery

Diamond & Jewelry Industries

Power Plants

Allied Machinery

Precision Slotting Machine Market Segmentation – By Type

In terms of type, the precision slotting machine market can be divided into:

Hydraulic

Electric

Precision Slotting Machine Market Segmentation – By Stroke Length

Based on stroke length, the precision slotting machine market can be segregated into: