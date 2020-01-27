Precision Medicine Market Size Forecast – 2030

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Precision Medicine Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Precision Medicine and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Precision Medicine, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Precision Medicine
  • What you should look for in a Precision Medicine solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Precision Medicine provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

Company Profile:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.*
    • Company Overview
    • Product Portfolio
    • Key Highlights
    • Financial Performance
  • BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.
  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group
  • WuXi AppTec
  • Berry Genomics Co., Ltd.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Detailed Segmentation:

China Precision Medicine Marker, By Applied Sciences:

  • Genomics
  • Pharmacogenomics

China Precision Medicine Marker, By Digital Health and Information Technology:

  • CDSS
  • Big Data Analytics
  • IT Infrastructure
  • Genome Informatics
  • In-Silicon Informatics
  • Mobile Health

China Precision Medicine Marker, By Application:

  • Oncology
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Neurology/Psychiatry
  • Lifestyle & Endocrinology
  • Cardiology
  • Gastroenterology

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

