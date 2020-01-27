Precision Medicine Market Size Forecast – 2030

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Precision Medicine Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Precision Medicine and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Precision Medicine, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
Vendors profiled in this report:
Company Profile:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.*
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Illumina, Inc.
- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group
- WuXi AppTec
- Berry Genomics Co., Ltd.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Detailed Segmentation:
China Precision Medicine Marker, By Applied Sciences:
- Genomics
- Pharmacogenomics
China Precision Medicine Marker, By Digital Health and Information Technology:
- CDSS
- Big Data Analytics
- IT Infrastructure
- Genome Informatics
- In-Silicon Informatics
- Mobile Health
China Precision Medicine Marker, By Application:
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Neurology/Psychiatry
- Lifestyle & Endocrinology
- Cardiology
- Gastroenterology
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
