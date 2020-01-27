Precision Medicine Market Size Forecast – 2030

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Precision Medicine Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Precision Medicine and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Precision Medicine, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Performance

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group

WuXi AppTec

Berry Genomics Co., Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Detailed Segmentation:

China Precision Medicine Marker, By Applied Sciences:

Genomics

Pharmacogenomics

China Precision Medicine Marker, By Digital Health and Information Technology:

CDSS

Big Data Analytics

IT Infrastructure

Genome Informatics

In-Silicon Informatics

Mobile Health

China Precision Medicine Marker, By Application:

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Neurology/Psychiatry

Lifestyle & Endocrinology

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

