Precision Forestry Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by2018 – 2028

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Forest Products

The extraction and acquisition of products gathered from the forests also come under the domain of precision forestry. These products including sandalwood and hay are in great demand across the world. Hence, the global precision forestry market has been expanding at a stellar pace in recent times.

Deployment of Advanced Surveillance Technologies

The growth of the global precision forestry market largely hinges onto the deployment of improved software and hardware technologies in forest management. Hence, the use of GPS and surveillance technologies in forest management has aided market growth.

Global Precision Forestry Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global precision forestry market has been segmented into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The precision forestry market in Asia Pacific is growing due to the presence of expansive forests in the region.

The global precision forestry market is segmented on the basis of the following parameters:

Technology

CTL

Geospatial

Fire Detection

Application

Harvesting

Silviculture and Fire Management

Inventory and Logistics

Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

