Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2027

Precision Farming Software & Services Market

The Global Precision Farming Software & Services Market 2020 Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Precision Farming Software & Services Market industry.

Global Precision Farming Software & Services Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2025. Market Overviewing the present digitized world, 80% of the data generated is unstructured. Organizations are using Precision Farming Software & Services technology to unravel the meaning of such data to leverage business strategies and opportunities. A myriad of unstructured data is available online in the form of audio content, visual content and social footprints.

Some of the key players operating in this market include: Deere & Company,Trimble Navigation, Ltd.,Topcon Precision Agriculture,SST Development Group, Inc.,Monsanto Company, Raven Industries, Inc.,Dickey-John Corporation,Ag Leader Technology,AgJunction,CNH Industrial NV.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions and classifications. The Precision Farming Software & Services Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The manufacturers responsible for increasing the sales in the market have been presented. These manufacturers have been examined in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the technology and product type introduced by each of these manufacturers also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent developments that took place in the global Precision Farming Software & Services market and their impact on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

This unique market intelligence report from the author provides information not available from any other published source. The report includes diagnostics sales and market share estimates by product as well as a profile of the company’s diagnostics business.

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Precision Farming Software & Services market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Precision Farming Software & Services market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Report Scope:

The global Precision Farming Software & Services market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Precision Farming Software & Services industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Precision Farming Software & Services market opportunities and growth segments

Analyze competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type 1.4.1 Global Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 1.4.2 Water Sensor 1.4.3 Climate Sensor 1.4.4 Other Sensors 1.4.5 Guidance and Steering 1.4.6 Monitors & Display Devices 1.4.7 GPS/GNSS Devices 1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application 1.5.1 Global Precision Farming Software & Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 1.5.2 Crop Management 1.5.3 Financial Management 1.5.4 Farm Inventory Management 1.5.5 Personnel Management 1.5.6 Weather Tracking and Forecasting 1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size

2.2 Precision Farming Software & Services Growth Trends by Regions 2.2.1 Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 2.2.2 Precision Farming Software & Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers 2.3.3 Market Opportunities



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size by Manufacturers 3.1.1 Global Precision Farming Software & Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 3.1.2 Global Precision Farming Software & Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 3.1.3 Global Precision Farming Software & Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Precision Farming Software & Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Precision Farming Software & Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Precision Farming Software & Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Precision Farming Software & Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Precision Farming Software & Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Precision Farming Software & Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Precision Farming Software & Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Precision Farming Software & Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Precision Farming Software & Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Precision Farming Software & Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Precision Farming Software & Services Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Deere & Company 12.1.1 Deere & Company Company Details 12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.1.3 Precision Farming Software & Services Introduction 12.1.4 Deere & Company Revenue in Precision Farming Software & Services Business (2014-2019) 12.1.5 Deere & Company Recent Development

12.2 Trimble Navigation, Ltd. 12.2.1 Trimble Navigation, Ltd. Company Details 12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.2.3 Precision Farming Software & Services Introduction 12.2.4 Trimble Navigation, Ltd. Revenue in Precision Farming Software & Services Business (2014-2019) 12.2.5 Trimble Navigation, Ltd. Recent Development

12.3 Topcon Precision Agriculture 12.3.1 Topcon Precision Agriculture Company Details 12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.3.3 Precision Farming Software & Services Introduction 12.3.4 Topcon Precision Agriculture Revenue in Precision Farming Software & Services Business (2014-2019) 12.3.5 Topcon Precision Agriculture Recent Development

12.4 SST Development Group, Inc. 12.4.1 SST Development Group, Inc. Company Details 12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.4.3 Precision Farming Software & Services Introduction 12.4.4 SST Development Group, Inc. Revenue in Precision Farming Software & Services Business (2014-2019) 12.4.5 SST Development Group, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Monsanto Company, Raven Industries, Inc. 12.5.1 Monsanto Company, Raven Industries, Inc. Company Details 12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.5.3 Precision Farming Software & Services Introduction 12.5.4 Monsanto Company, Raven Industries, Inc. Revenue in Precision Farming Software & Services Business (2014-2019) 12.5.5 Monsanto Company, Raven Industries, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Dickey-John Corporation 12.6.1 Dickey-John Corporation Company Details 12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.6.3 Precision Farming Software & Services Introduction 12.6.4 Dickey-John Corporation Revenue in Precision Farming Software & Services Business (2014-2019) 12.6.5 Dickey-John Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Ag Leader Technology 12.7.1 Ag Leader Technology Company Details 12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.7.3 Precision Farming Software & Services Introduction 12.7.4 Ag Leader Technology Revenue in Precision Farming Software & Services Business (2014-2019) 12.7.5 Ag Leader Technology Recent Development

12.8 AgJunction 12.8.1 AgJunction Company Details 12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.8.3 Precision Farming Software & Services Introduction 12.8.4 AgJunction Revenue in Precision Farming Software & Services Business (2014-2019) 12.8.5 AgJunction Recent Development

12.9 CNH Industrial NV 12.9.1 CNH Industrial NV Company Details 12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.9.3 Precision Farming Software & Services Introduction 12.9.4 CNH Industrial NV Revenue in Precision Farming Software & Services Business (2014-2019) 12.9.5 CNH Industrial NV Recent Development



13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology 15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.1.2 Data Source 15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

