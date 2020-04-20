Precision Farming Market [By Hardware (Automation & Control System, Sensing Devices, Access Points); By Deployment (Web-based-Local, Cloud Based); By Service

The global Precision Agriculture market is anticipated to reach over USD 13,016 million by 2026, According to a new study published by Research. In 2017, the yield monitoring application dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

There has been an increasing adoption of precision farming across the world owing to growing agricultural industry, and high-demand for food crops. The global precision farming market is driven by the increasing need to improve the quality of crops produced, maximizing crop production, and enhanced crop monitoring. Technological advancement along with government subsidies further boosts the market growth. However, high initial investment and lack of awareness limit the precision farming market growth.

North America generated the highest revenue in the precision agriculture market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. This is due to high cost of labour, and presence of large farmlands in the North American region. Increasing investments and subsidies in the agriculture sector by governments boost the precision farming market growth during the forecast period in the region. Increasing need to improve food quality and productivity along with increased industrialization of farming equipment further supplements market growth.

Various applications of precision farming include irrigation management, crop scouting, yield monitoring, weather tracking and forecasting, field mapping, inventory management, and farm labor management. In 2017, yield monitoring accounted for the largest share in the global market, and was estimated at $1,974 million in 2017, registering a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. This is attributable to the benefits offered by yield monitoring such as reduced cost, improved yields, and enhanced decision making. Yield monitoring is further divided into on-farm yield monitoring, and off-farm yield monitoring.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, Deere and Company, Topcon Corporation, Trimble, Inc., The Climate Corporation, Farmers Edge Inc., and AgJunction, Inc. among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Key Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Precision Farming Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Hardware Type

Automation & Control

Sensing devices

Antennas/access points

Precision Farming Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Deployment Type

Web-Based/Local

Cloud Based

Precision Farming Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Service

System Integration

Managed Services

Maintenance & Support

Consulting

Precision Farming Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

Irrigation Management

Crop Scouting

Yield Monitoring

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Field Mapping

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

