Precision Farming Market 2020 Surprising Growth : John Deere, Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems, Hexagon Agriculture, Raven Industries, Ag Leader Technology and Granular

Some Of The Key Players In Precision Farming Market Are

John Deere

Trimble Inc.

AGCO Corporation

Agjunction

Raven Industries

AG Leader Technology

SST Technology

Teejet Technologies

Topcon Positioning Systems

Dickey-John Corporation

Cropmetrics

Hexagon Agriculture

Granular

Prospera Technologies

Agribotix

Autocopter Corp

This report studies the Precision Farming market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Precision Farming market by product type and applications/end industries.

On the basis of technology, guidance technology held the largest market size owing to the early adoption of this technology by farmers. GPS-based auto-guidance technology allows growers to reduce the overlapping of equipment and tractor passes, thus saving fuel, labor, time, and soil compaction.

The Americas held the largest share of the precision farming market in 2017. Countries such as the US and Canada in the Americas are the early adopters of precision farming technologies, which is the major reason for the high share of this region in the precision farming market. Farmers or growers in this region are increasingly adopting advanced farming systems and equipment such as steering and guidance systems, sensors, display devices, and farm management software.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Precision Farming.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Guidance System

Remote Sensing

Variable-Rate Technology

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Yield Monitoring

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Irrigation Management

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Others

Major Table of Contents: Precision Farming Market

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Precision Farming Market, By Application

6 Global Precision Farming Market, By Airspeed

7 Global Precision Farming Market, By Solution

8 Global Precision Farming Market, By Alignment

9 Global Precision Farming Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

