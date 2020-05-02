Precision Balances Market Predicted to Grow at a Moderate Pace Through 2019 – 2027

Latest report on global Precision Balances market by Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Key Players Operating in Global Precision Balances Market

Manufacturers of precision balances are projected to face competition in the near future. Prominent players, such as Adam Equipment Inc., METTLER TOLEDO, Tanita, PCE Deutschland GmbH, etc., are expected to focus on innovation and upgrade their products to strengthen their presence in the global precision balances market. Companies are focusing on joint ventures and mergers & acquisitions with local players or brands to expand their product portfolio and presence in different regions. Companies are making heavy investments to develop new technology and putting efforts to reduce the cost of production and increase the profitability and growth of the business. The companies are offering exclusive range of precision balances to testing laboratories such as food testing labs, biotechnology labs, petrochemical laboratories, and drug testing laboratories etc. Boom in e-commerce industry has created significant opportunities for the manufacturers and distributors of precision balance in the near future. Companies are also making promotion and advertising of its weighting products on various online and social-media platforms.

Some of the key players operating in the global precision balances market are:

Adam Equipment Inc.

METTLER TOLEDO

PCE Deutschland GmbH

Sartorius AG

Tanita

KERN & SOHN GmbH

OHAUS

SAUTER GmbH

A&D Company, Limited

Contech Weighing Scales

Global Precision Balances Market: Research Scope

Global Precision Balances Market, by Weighing Capacity

Below 500 grams

500 grams – 1,500 grams

1,500 grams – 4,000 grams

4,000 grams – 8,000 grams

8,000 grams – 12,000 grams

12,000 grams – 16,000 grams

Above 16,000 grams

Global Precision Balances Market, by Mechanism

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Global Precision Balances Market, by End-use Industry

Chemical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Construction

Industrial Manufacturing

Retail

Jewelry

Transport & Logistics

Others (Oil, Education, etc.)

Global Precision Balances Market, by Price

Below US$ 50

US$ 50 – US$ 100

US$ 100 – US$ 200

Above US$ 200

Global Precision Balances Market, by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Global Precision Balances Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

