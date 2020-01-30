Precise Growth of Human Capital Management Market Impact of Existing and Emerging Flexible Trends and Top Key Players (Paycom Software, Workday, Oracle, SAP SE, IBM) | Future Outlook 2020-2025

The Global Human Capital Management Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and Human Capital Management Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Human Capital Management Market 2020-2025.

The Global Human Capital Management Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Human Capital Management market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 9.32% from USD 11100 Million in 2015 to USD 14500 Million in 2018, market analysts believe that in the next few years, the Human Capital Management market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Human Capital Management will reach USD 22510 Million.

The most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Human Capital Management Market are rapid growth in demand for workforce optimization and increase in mobile applications.

Human Capital Management is a set of practices identified with individual’s resource management which are centred on the organizational need to give explicit competencies. These practices are executed in three primary categories as workforce acquisition, Human Capital Management, and workforce optimization. Human Capital Management is a way to deal with employee staffing that perceives individuals as resources like human capital. In human capital management, the human capital’s present esteem can be estimated and its future esteem can be improved through investment.

The Global Human Capital Management Market is segmented on the basis of Software, Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region. Based on the Software, the market is classified into Core HR, Workforce management, Sourcing & recruiting, Applicant tracking system, Staffing vendor management and others. On the basis of Service, the market is divided into Integration, Support & maintenance, Consulting. Based on the Deployment Type, the market is sub-segmented into On-premises and Cloud. On the basis of Organization Size, the market is classified into Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises. Based on the Vertical, the market is sub-segmented into BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Telecom & IT, Consumer goods & retail, Healthcare & life sciences, Energy & utilities, Transportation & logistics, and others.

Latest Industry News:

Ultimate Software Group (March 14, 2019) – Top-100 Electrical Distributor Uses UltiPro Compensation Management to Address Gaps in Gender Pay During Annual Salary Planning – Ultimate Software, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that ALCAL Industries, Central and Northern California’s largest independent electrical distributor, is using UltiPro to drive an equitable salary-planning process.

ALCAL Industries is the parent company of Alameda Electrical Distributors and California Service Tool. The two subsidiaries have a combined 23 locations, and provide one of California’s most respected offerings of electrical products, tools, tool rental and repair services, safety equipment, and project management. Prior to UltiPro, the company developed a compensation plan with bands and ranges for managers to apply to their employees, tied to specific employee ratings. However, because managers completed this salary-planning process manually on spreadsheets, they had difficulty comparing how their employees were ranked within the company’s compensation system. In addition, HR was required to invest a substantial amount of time reviewing the data manually once it received the spreadsheets back from managers. ALCAL sought to provide managers with the necessary visibility and insight to make the best pay decisions, and selected UltiPro, going live in April 2018.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Workday, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Kronos, Automatic Data Processing, Ultimate Software Group, IBM, Sumtotal Systems, Llc (A Skillsoft Company), Employwise, Paycom Software, Ceridian Hcm, Peoplestrategy, Infor,Cornerstone Ondemand and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Human Capital Management Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Workday, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Kronos, Automatic Data Processing, Ultimate Software Group, IBM, Sumtotal Systems, Llc (A Skillsoft Company), Employwise, Paycom Software are some of the key vendors of Human Capital Management across the world. These players across Human Capital Management Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Human Capital Management in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Human Capital Management Market Report 2020

1 Human Capital Management Definition

2 Global Human Capital Management Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Major Player Human Capital Management Business Revenue

2.2 Global Human Capital Management Market Overview

3 Major Player Human Capital Management Business Introduction

3.1 Workday, Inc. Human Capital Management Business Introduction

3.2 Oracle Corporation Human Capital Management Business Introduction

3.3 Sap Se Human Capital Management Business Introduction

3.4 Kronos, Inc. Human Capital Management Business Introduction

3.5 Automatic Data Processing, Llc Human Capital Management Business Introduction

3.6 Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Human Capital Management Business Introduction

………………. Request free sample to get a complete Table of Content

