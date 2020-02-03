Precise Growth of Epoxy Resin Market Impact of Existing and Emerging Flexible Trends and International Top Key Players (BASF SE, Cytec, Sanmu Group, Olin) | Future Outlook 2020-2025

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Epoxy Resin Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global Epoxy Resin Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Epoxy Resin Market Overview:

The report spread across 120 pages is an overview of the Global Epoxy Resin Market 2018 – 2025. The Global Epoxy ResinMarket is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2018 to 2025 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The Global Epoxy Resin Market industry valued approximately USD 8.57 Billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.29% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth are the high penetration in paints and coatings industry, increasing end usage industries viz. transportation, marine coatings, decorative powder coatings, and aerospace.

Paints & Coatings is the most lucrative application segment in the Global Epoxy Resin Market followed by electronic encapsulation & others, composites, and others. Epoxy-based paints & coatings prevent corrosion and rust; resulting in high demand from several industries such as building & construction, automotive, and others.

Regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for Epoxy Resin, both in terms of volume and value, followed by North America and Western Europe. China, the U.S., and Germany are the largest producers of epoxy resins the respective regions. Building & construction is the largest consumer of epoxy resins materials in Asia-Pacific. China and Japan have the largest shares of the Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Market. The market in India is witnessing the highest growth rate.

Latest Business Updates:

BASF SE (August 07, 2019) – BASF and Ontera collaborate on precision diagnostics to support farmers with in-field disease monitoring – Ontera Inc. and BASF have announced a research collaboration to detect diseases and resistances in plants leveraging Ontera’s molecular diagnostic platform. The platform analyzes and quantifies multiple characteristics in less than 20 minutes, enabling farmers to address potential yield issues and threats to their harvest before they take hold. The collaboration between BASF and Ontera has the potential to provide farmers with easy-to-use, laboratory-quality molecular information in the field to enable early, more precise treatment of plant diseases and ensure healthy, high-quality yields.

“Innovative diagnostic technology to catch threats to yield and quality early on is vital for modern, sustainable agriculture,” said Jürgen Huff, Senior Vice President Research and Development Crop Protection from BASF’s Agricultural Solutions division. “Our customers are professionals who expect innovation at the highest standards, and Ontera’s platform is a great complement to the strong innovation portfolio of BASF. It provides farmers with critical information needed to save crops, reduce losses and optimize pesticide application.”

Major Key Players:

1 Aditya Birla Chemicals

2 Cytec

3 Sanmu Group

4 Olin

5 BASF SE

6 Kukdo Chemical

7 Nan Ya Plastic Corp.

8 Momentive Performance Material Holding LLC and More……………..

Region segment: Epoxy Resin Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Epoxy Resin in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Epoxy Resin Market.

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Epoxy Resin Market Report 2018

1 Research Methodology

2 Global Epoxy Resin Market Definition & Scope

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Epoxy Resin Industry Dynamics

6 Global Epoxy Resin Market by Application

7 Global Epoxy Resin Market by End-Use Industry

8 Global Epoxy Resin Market, Regional Analysis

9 Competitive Intelligence

