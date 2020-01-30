Precise Growth of Construction Plastics Market Impact of Existing and Emerging Flexible Trends and Top Key Players (DowDuPont, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Solvay SA, SABIC) | Future Outlook 2020-2025

The Global Keyword Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and Keyword Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Keyword Market 2020-2025.

Global Construction Plastics Market Overview:

The Global Construction Plastics Market is esteemed at roughly USD 70.4 Billion of every 2017 and is foreseen to develop with a development rate of more than 7.0% over the estimate time frame 2018-2025.

The advent of lightweight, low cost material consumption in construction industry along with growing popularity of green building are considered as a major growth trend for the global construction plastics market. Expanded polystyrene plastics and PVC adoption in construction industry is growing owing to initiation of green building concept.

The buildings and construction sector account for about 39% of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Thus, to minimize the environmental pollution from the construction sector green building use recycles plastic resources those are durable, recyclable, that exhibit high strength along with lower environmental impact that increases their utilization in green construction sector. Thus, rising popularity of green building concept is projected to drive the demand for plastics in construction. Green building concept efforts to minimize the environmental impact from the construction sector supplementing the adoption of construction plastics.

The Global Construction Plastics Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application, End-User and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Construction Plastics Market is sub-segmented into Expanded polystyrene, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Construction Plastics Market is classified into insulation material, windows & doors, Pipes and others. Based on the End-User, the Global Construction Plastics Market is sub-segmented into residential and non-residential and others.

Latest Industry News:

BASF, Solvay and Domo Chemicals reach agreement on acquisition of Solvay’s polyamide business – To further expand its position as a global supplier of engineering plastics, BASF signed an agreement with Solvay in September 2017 on the acquisition of Solvay’s integrated polyamide business. In January 2019, the EU Commission approved the acquisition subject to certain conditions, including the divestiture of Solvay’s polyamide 6.6 production facilities in Europe.

Today, BASF, Solvay and Domo Chemicals agreed that Domo will acquire the European PA6.6 business from Solvay. This transaction is targeted to close by the end of 2019 and remains subject to the approval of the relevant competition authorities. BASF will acquire the global, non-European PA6.6 business from Solvay including its 50% share in Butachimie’s adipodinitrile (ADN) production according to the agreement signed in September 2017. Subject to the approval of the transaction between Domo and Solvay and final approval of the relevant competition authorities, the transaction between BASF and Solvay is also targeted to close by the end of 2019.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Construction Plastics Market: DowDuPont Inc, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Solvay S.A., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Ineos Olefins & Polymers USA, Plazit Polygal Group and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Construction Plastics Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). DowDuPont Inc, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Solvay S.A., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Ineos Olefins & Polymers USA, Plazit Polygal Group, etc. are some of the key vendors of Construction Plastics across the world. These players across Construction Plastics Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Construction Plastics Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Construction Plastics in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

