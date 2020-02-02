Precipitated Silica Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- PPG Industries, W.R. Grace & Co., Tosoh Silica Corporation, Evonik, Solvay SA

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Precipitated Silica Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Precipitated Silica market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Precipitated Silica market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Precipitated Silica players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Precipitated Silica industry situations. According to the research, the Precipitated Silica market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Precipitated Silica market.

Global Precipitated Silica market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.09 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Precipitated Silica Market include:

PPG Industries

W.R. Grace & Co.

Tosoh Silica Corporation

Evonik

Solvay SA

Oriental Silicas Corporation

Huber Engineered Materials

PQ Corporation

IQE Group

Glassven CA

Kadvani Chemicals Group