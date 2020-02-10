Precast Concrete Market 2024 Report | CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Tindall Corporation, Taisei Corporation, FSR
Precast Concrete Market: Summary
The Global Precast Concrete Market is estimated to reach USD 101.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The growth of the precast concrete Market is mainly attributed to the growing construction sector, which is an immediate outcome of the growing global population, rising per capita income, increasing urbanization and standard of living. However, higher initial investment required for the precast structure is expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast period.
Precast Concrete is the modern construction product, which is casted and cured in the controlled way with the help of the molds, away from the actual construction site. Precast concrete structures are relatively inexpensive, durable with low maintenance and is easy to install. Due to this, it is widely used in residential and non-residential construction for constructing walls, panels, columns, beams, parking lots, and many other structures.
Some key players of the market LafargeHolcim Ltd, Elematic Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Tindall Corporation, Taisei Corporation, Balfour Beatty plc, Laing O’Rourke, Skanska AB and CRH plc among others.
Precast Concrete Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Precast Concrete market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into parking lots, foundations, bridges, walls, culverts, staircase, floors and paving slabs and others.
- By end-user, the Precast Concrete market is segmented intoresidential buildings, commercial buildings, institutional buildings, public infrastructure, industrial buildings.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such asNorth America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
Precast Concrete Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Precast Concrete Market, by Structure
- Parking Lots
- Foundations
- Bridges
- Walls
- Culverts
- Staircase
- Floors and Paving Slabs
- Others
Precast Concrete Market, by End User
- Residential Buildings
- Commercial Buildings
- Institutional Buildings
- Public Infrastructure
- Industrial Buildings
Precast Concrete Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
