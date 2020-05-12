Powered Surgical Instruments Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2014 – 2020

Latest report on global Powered Surgical Instruments market by Transparency Market Research (TMR)
The market study suggests that the global market size of Powered Surgical Instruments is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Powered Surgical Instruments market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region.
competitive analysis. The report makes use of analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and value chain analysis to provide detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global powered surgical instruments market landscape. It also includes strategic recommendations from industry experts, which can be incorporated in the business strategies of major players in the powered surgical instruments market.
Overview of the Powered Surgical Instruments Market
A powered surgical instrument is a precisely designed implement used for a particular procedure during surgery. Power sources for powered surgical instruments are either pneumatic or electrical, the latter of which includes batteries and line current. Pneumatic power sources make use of compressed gases such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen, or compressed air.
The global powered surgical instrument market is anticipating substantial growth due to innovative technological advancements. For example, innovation of surgical robotics has significantly propelled market growth. Powered surgical instruments are mostly used in ophthalmic, orthopedic, and cardiac surgical procedures. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, orthopedic conditions, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases also necessitates surgical interventions.
Major driving factors for the growth of the global powered surgical instrument market include medical tourism, increased healthcare spending, growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising volume of surgical procedures, and rising accessibility of healthcare facilities around the world. On the other hand, lack of adequate sterilization processes, insufficient quality assurance, and continuous pressure on healthcare providers for reducing costs are expected to hamper the growth of this market.
Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global market, followed by Europe, due to the growing aging population in both regions, favorable regulatory guidelines, high disposable income, and acceptance of innovative technologies. Asia Pacific has optimistic growth prospects in the near future due to growing prevalence of the same factors.
Companies mentioned in the research report
The global powered surgical instruments market is highly fragmented owing to the large number of established and new players operating in the market. The market research report covers some of the key players operating in the global powered surgical instruments market, including Zimmer Holdings Inc., Conmed Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Alcon Laboratories Inc., MicroAire, Carefusion Corporation, KLS martin group, Smith & Nephew PLC, and Ethicon Inc.
Major types of power source surgical instruments available in the market are:
- Pneumatic Equipment
- Electric Powered Equipment
- Battery Powered Equipment
Major applications of powered surgical instruments in the market are:
- Oral surgery
- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Thoracic surgery
- ENT Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Ophthalmic surgery
- Cardiac surgery
- Neurosurgery
Major products of powered surgical instruments in the market are:
- Consoles
- Ultrasound tissue disruptors
- Saws
- Perforators
- Hand pieces
- Staplers
- Carts
- Reamers
- Laparoscopic instruments
- Drills
- Blade
- Lasers
- Wire/Pin Drivers
- Cables
- Craniotomes
- Burrs
- Shavers
- Others
Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:
- Europe
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
This report gives you access to decisive data such as:
- Market growth drivers
- Factors limiting market growth
- Current market trends
- Market structure
- Market projections for the coming years
Key highlights of this report
- Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth
- Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements
- Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge
- An analysis of strategies of major competitors
- An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments
- Detailed analyses of industry trends
- A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis
- Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments
What does the Powered Surgical Instruments market research holds for the readers?
- One by one company profile of key vendors.
- Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Powered Surgical Instruments market.
- Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Powered Surgical Instruments .
The Powered Surgical Instruments market research clears away the following queries:
- What is the present and future outlook of the global Powered Surgical Instruments market on the basis of region?
- What tactics are the Powered Surgical Instruments market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts?
- What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Powered Surgical Instruments market?
- Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2029?
- Why region has the highest consumption of Powered Surgical Instruments ?
