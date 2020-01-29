Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Cable Market Future Opportunities, Production/Demand Analysis & Outlook2017 – 2025

The study on the Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Cable Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Cable Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Cable Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Cable Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Key Trends

The global market for power transmission and distribution cable is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The primary demand for the power transmission and distribution cable is propelled by the swelling global emphasis on commercialization of power generation through renewable sources of energy. In addition, the incorporation of regional grids to form a national grid driven by the need for a seamless electricity flow across nations is anticipated to augment the demand for power transmission and distribution cables. The high cost of raw material is expected pose a threat to the growth of the global power transmission and distribution cable market. However, the growing demand for high voltage direct current (HVDC) cables and aging T&D infrastructure is anticipated to bolster the growth of the global power T&D cable market.

Global Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Cable Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of growth, North America is expected to lead the global market for power transmission and distribution cable. This growth can be attributed to the increasing focus on renewable energy as a source of power generation, especially the U.S. and constant expansion in the use of high voltage direct current (HVDC) technology and superconductors. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be a key area of growth on account of lower manufacturing costs of cables accompanied by strong economic growth.

Global Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Cable Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the key participants in the market are Siemens AG, Southwire Company, RPG Cables Ltd., Hitachi Cable Ltd., Nexans SA, Havells India Limited, Coleman Cable, Inc., and ABB.

