Power Line Communication (PLC ) Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity

Power line communication (PLC), a broadband access technology which enables data exchange by using low and medium voltage electricity grid. This technology allow users to control or retrieve data in a half-duplex manner. Increasing concerns regarding distribution issue and additional expenditure for setting up a data communication network have enforced numerous organisations to invest in improving the infrastructure of data network technology globally.

According to AMA, the market for Power Line Communication (PLC) is expected to register a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period to 2024.

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Siemens (Germany), Netgear (United States), ABB (Switzerland), Ametek (United States), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (United States), TP-Link Technologies (China), D-Link (Taiwan), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Nyx Hemera Technologies (Canada), Belkin International (United States), Billion Electric (Taiwan), Devolo (Germany), Hubbell Power Systems (United States), Corinex Communications (Canada), TRENDnet (United States), Zyxel Communications (Taiwan), Extollo Communications (United States) and ASUSTeK Computer (Taiwan)

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Installation

Enabling Wide Coverage By Using the Existing Electricity Distribution Network

Market Trend

Growing Deployment of Smart Grids Globally

Restraints

High Noise Generation on Power Lines Limiting the Data Transmission Quality

Adverse Effect of Signal Attenuation in PLC

Opportunities

Growing Internet Penetration in Developing Nations Globally and Increasing Use of Power Line Communication Technology for Lighting Control Applications

Challenges

Availability of Various Substitute Technologies and High Dependency of User For Power and Data Over the Same Line Increases the Centralized Risk Factor

The Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Narrowband PLC, Broadband PLC), Application (Energy Management and Smart Grid, Indoor Networking, Others), Component Type (Line Trap Unit, Coupling Capacitor, Line Tuners, Transmitters and Receivers, Others), Offering Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Frequency Band (Narrowband (3 kHz to 500 kHz), Broadband (Greater than 500 kHz)), End Use Industry Vertical (Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Oil & gas, Telecommunication, Others (Healthcare, Energy among Others)), Solution (Power Line Communication (PLC) over AC Lines, Power Line Communication (PLC) over DC Lines)

To comprehend Global Power Line Communication (PLC) market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Power Line Communication (PLC) market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Power Line Communication (PLC) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Power Line Communication (PLC)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Power Line Communication (PLC) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

