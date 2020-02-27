Power Generators Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2023)

The Business Research Company’s Power Generators Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global power generator manufacturing market was worth $17.4 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.37% and reach $22.2 billion by 2023

The power generator manufacturing market consists of sales of generators which are machines that convert mechanical energy into electrical energy for applications in external circuits. A generator uses mechanical energy such as steam, gas, water to convert it into electrical energy for uninterrupted power supply.

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Gas Generator; Diesel Generator; CKD Generator 2) By Capacity: Below 75kva; 75-375 kva; 375-750 kva; Above 750 kva 3) By Application: Stand By; Peak Shaving; Continuous 4) By End User : Mining; Oil & Gas; Construction; Residential; Marine; Manufacturing; Pharmaceuticals; Commercial; Others

Companies Mentioned: Aggreko; Atlas Copco; Caterpillar Inc.; FG Wilson; Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

