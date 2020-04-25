Pour Point Depressant Market Analysis and In-Depth Analysis on Market Dynamics, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors

The rising sale of vehicles is boosting the automotive domain growth, particularly in the developing nations in Asia-Pacific (APAC). The significant consumption of lubricants in the automotive domain is, in turn, fueling the pour point depressant sector progress. Owing to the surging population and increasing income levels in APAC, the sales of vehicles are predicted to grow further. The automotive domain in China, due to the growing middle-class populace, which is anticipated to accelerate vehicle replacements and new purchases, is expected to register steady growth.

Besides, the rising awareness among the population on the environment and human health has become a hurdle for automobile manufacturers. Governments and people are now pushing them to reduce the emission of harmful substances in the environment from facilities and vehicles. Hence, the increasing sales of automotive lubricants and high-performance vehicles are anticipated to boost the pour point depressant sector.

Across the world, APAC led the pour point depressant market in 2016, primarily due to the heavy usage of lubricants. Additionally, the region accounted for the highest crude oil refining capacity in the world, of almost 32.1%, which led to a high demand for PPDs from the oil & gas sector. During the forecast period, the region is predicted to witness the highest CAGR, in terms of volume as well as volume, to continue being the largest market for PPDs.

Hence, the usage of PPDs would keep growing in the coming years, with the increasing automobile adoption and crude oil extraction and refining.

The research offers market size of the global pour point depressant (PPD) market for the period 2013 – 2023.

GLOBAL PPD MARKET