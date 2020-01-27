Poultry feed is used as food for poultry birds, including, ducks, turkey, chickens, geese and other domestic birds. Poultry birds require a specific amount of carbohydrates and proteins, along with the necessary, dietary minerals, vitamins, and an adequate quantity of fresh & clean water. Presently, owing to commercialization of poultry, large flocks of poultry birds are presently in farms. Thus, to overcome the nutritional demand, nutritionally complete poultry feed is required in massive quantities. This nutritional feed consists of grains and protein supplement such as soybean meal, maize, along with added minerals and vitamins.

The nutrition or feed requirement of poultry birds depends on various factors such as age, weight, rate of egg production, growth rate, and climatic condition, which have boosted the requirement for a wide variety of feed formulations. Local ingredients such as barley and maze can be used in combination as a low-cost ingredient. Poultry feed is available in three forms, including crumbles, pellets, and mash. Crumbles serve as an ideal form of feed, as they contain large amount of proteins. Although mash is used for young birds, it can be mixed with warm water to make a thick oatmeal-like treat for chickens. However, it must be fed immediately, as it becomes moldy if not consumed for a longer time.

Rise in animal protein demand is expected to serve as a key driving factor of the global poultry feed market doing the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for fast food & processed food coupled with rise in poultry exports from Asia-Pacific is expected to propel the market growth. Rise in poultry consumption in North America on account of increasing beef prices is expected to further contribute toward the growth of the poultry feed market. Moreover, implementation of government regulations regarding use of feed additives to boost the quality of poultry feed in countries such as China, India, and Brazil is expected to supplement the market growth. In addition, lack of any religious implications on poultry meat that are associated with beef and pork accelerates the market growth. However, increase in incidence of poultry diseases, such as bird flu, is expected to restrict the market growth.

The global poultry feed market is segmented based on feed type and region. On the basis of feed type, the market is classified into complete feed, concentrates, and premix. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players analyzed in the poultry feed market include Cargill Inc., Cargill Inc., Land OLakes, Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc., Alltech, ADM Animal Nutrition, Perdue Farms Inc., J.D. Heiskell & Co., Kent Nutrition Group, Inc., Hi-Pro Feeds, Inc., and Southern States Cooperative.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Feed Type

Complete feed

Concentrates

Premix

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Sweden

Finland

Germany

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

