Potato Protein Market To Expand at a CAGR Of 3.9% Over 2018-2026

Global Potato Protein Market Analysis

According to Ozone Market Reports, The Global Potato Protein Market was valued at USD 73.58 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 100.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.96 % from 2018 to 2026.

What is Potato Protein?

Potato protein is the dry product manufactured from potato starch, extracted during the separation of starch. High digestibility and well-balanced amino acid pattern makes it very suitable for feed applications. Potato protein concentrate is beneficial for muscle growth and has nutritious value.

Global Potato Protein Market Outlook

Factors like increasing consumer awareness about health food and rise in vegan consuming population along with demand for vegetable proteins is sustaining the market growth. There is a significant market demand for vegetable protein that has the same functional properties as animal protein.

Global Potato Protein Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Potato Protein Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as

Roquette, AVEBE Group, Omega Protein Corporation, Agrana, Kerry Group plc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Südstärke, KMC Ingredients, Peppes Group, AKV Langholt, Meelunie, and Emsland Group

