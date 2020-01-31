Potato Flakes Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers 2018 to 2028

New Study on the Potato Flakes Market by FMR

Fact.MR lately Published a market research which sheds light on the development prospects of the Potato Flakes Market. Moreover, a systematic and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our clients. The report gives a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges over the Potato Flakes Market.

According to the report, that the Potato Flakes Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the specified timeframe because of a selection of factors such as , favorable government policies, along with awareness related to the Potato Flakes , spike in research and development and more.

The aggressive outlook Section provides information related to the different businesses working in the current Potato Flakes Market landscape.

key players toward realizing innovative, new product developments, and unique product offerings to gain a competitive edge and greater brand positioning, will remain key demand determinants for conventional potato flakes

Conventional potato flakes continue to subjugate the market in terms of revenues. Over 95% shares of the market are held by conventional potato flakes currently, and the status quo is expected to prevail in the foreseeable future. Organic potato flakes, which are still at their infancy, are likely to fast gain ground, with growing consumer preference for natural products that involve the use of fewer additives and chemicals. Although revenues from the conventional variant remain substantial, sales growth of organic food products is projected to be faster than the former through 2028. A wide variety of organic potato flakes have permeated the market that fall in line with surging consumer demand for higher nutrient value and non-GMO-labelled products.

The concept of organic farming has brought significant changes in the overall farming practices employed across agriculture-based regions worldwide. This has further prompted land owners and farmers in opting for organic fertilizers, in a bid to maintain the soil fertility and sustainability. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, total available arable land for organic farming has been increasing rapidly in the U.S. This will further impact developments and demand for potato flakes.

Potato Flakes Market: Online Stores to Aid Product Transparency and Boost Sales Growth

Growth of ecommerce, internet proliferation, and increase in online stores, in comparison with review sites, are key transformations that have facilitated consumers to compare price levels of potato flakes product variants. Greater availability of inherent intelligence on products, and other relevant details such as details of producer and the crop’s origin, has resulted in greater product transparency in the potato flakes market, thereby favoring its growth. Additionally competitive pricing of potato flakes products, coupled with various profitable coupons or offers, as well as schemes, involved in online purchases are expected to bode well for future growth of the potato flakes market.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) continues to remain the mainstay for potato flakes manufacturers, as the region is home to world’s leading food producers, exporters and importers. Future growth opportunities for the potato flakes market in APEJ are immense, on account of huge demand for nutrition-rich processed food from growing middle-class population. Heightened pace of activities among players who seek entering or consolidating their position, in tandem with massive alterations in consumer lifestyle made by ripple effects of urbanization, are key factors impacting growth of APEJ’s potato flakes market.

Growth of the potato flakes market will also be impacted by stagnant GDP growth in most prominent economies, and disparate recovery and growth estimated for the same in the foreseeable future. Emerging and developing nations are expected to significantly contribute to expansion of the potato flakes market, on account of their improving consumer lifestyles and lucrative opportunities paved by the rise in FMCG sector in these countries. Overall, prospects of the potato flakes market continue to remain promising in the forthcoming years.

