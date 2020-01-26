Potato Chips Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2025

This report presents a comprehensive potato chips market overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of industry by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole.

Factors that are promoting the demand for potato chips are increase in the disposable income, standard of living and young population that love fast food and quick snacks. New product innovation is providing various opportunities to the potato chips market. Introducing substitutes like low-sodium and low-fat chips in the evolving market is supporting the growth of the potato chips industry. But, there are several substitutes for potato chips in the market like baked chips and vegetable chips like zucchini and carrot crisps, which may affect the market and inhibit the growth of potato chips market.

Increase in the awareness for health, various manufacturers are announcing the value added products of potato chips are healthier in comparison with the traditional potato chips. The products of potato chips are containing healthy ingredients, reduced fat, low cholesterol and calorie content. Chips that are non-GMO verified, gluten-free, made with natural colors, flavors and sea salt are getting more attraction as compared to traditional chips. Manufacturers of potato chips are spending more on the activities of R&D for introducing the products in market to strengthen the portfolio of product.

Long working hours and change in lifestyles have changed the tendency of people to have proper meals. These are factors driving the growth of global potato chips market. Increase in the awareness for health amongst customers is shifting towards healthy patterns of eating like wholegrain crackers and fruits. Growth in the demand for urbanization, packaged food, increase in economy and disposable incomes of customers is fueling the growth of potato chips industry. Although, players in the industry are answering to the danger by creating healthy potato chips.

Global potato chips market segmentation is based on product type, flavor, distribution channel, specialty food type and region. On the basis of product type, potato chips market is divided into chilly, salted, flavored, plain and more. Chilly and salted segment is very famous in Asia-Pacific region. By flavor, market is divided into sour cream & cheddar, barbecue, classic potato chips, pepper & salt, cheese & onions, spicy jalapeno and more. Pepper & salt is the segment that is more popular and growing substantially. On considering the distribution channel, market is divided into convenience store, hypermarket/ supermarket, e-commerce and many more. On the basis of specialty food type, market is divided into GMO-free, organic, gluten-free, kosher, vegetarian and more.

Geographically, regions involved in the potato chips industry analysis are Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Rest of the world. North America is the region which holds global potato chips market share. Market of Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow steadily in the coming years due to the acceptance of consumption of western foods and increased disposable income in the evolving economies. Expansion of business key players in Middle East & Africa region are playing major role in the growth of potato chips market globally.

Key players involved in the growth of potato chips market share are Pringles, Golden Flake, PepsiCo, Better Made, Kettle Brand and much more.

Key Segments in the “Global Potato Chips Market” report are:

By Product Type, market is segmented into:

Chilly

Salted

Flavored

Plain

Others

By Flavor, market is segmented into:

Sour cream & cheddar

Barbeque

Classic Potato Chips

Pepper & Salt

Cheese & onions

Spicy Jalapeno

Others

By Distribution Channel, market is segmented into:

convenience store,

Hypermarket/ Supermarket

E-commerce

Others

By Specialty Food Type, market is segmented into:

GMO-free

Organic

Gluten-Free

Kosher

Vegetarian

Others

By Region, market is segmented into:

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Rest of the World

