Possible target enzyme for Alzheimer’s discovered by researchers

A new possible pharmacological target to combat Alzheimer’s disease has been discovered by a group of researchers from the Queensland Brain Institute.

The researchers found that the enzyme dPI3K is responsible for the production of a particular toxic peptide that accumulates in the plaques of the brains of Alzheimer’s patients “causing chaos,” as specified by Ramón Martínez-Mármol who conducted the study with Frédéric A. Meunier.

In addition, this same enzyme produces an important signaling protein involved in the inflammation. The researchers carried out experiments on mice with Alzheimer’s disease: by eliminating the enzyme dPI3K in rodents, the levels of plaque in the brain and the inflammatory response itself returned to normal levels. The mice still seemed to produce toxic peptides but for some reason unknown to the researchers did not accumulate and did not form plaques.

In addition, the researchers found that a drug already used to treat leukemia is effective in treating mice with Alzheimer’s disease because it reduces the movement of the toxic peptide within the cells. This new approach, which includes possible interventions on the immune system, introduces new strategies that, according to the same researchers, must be put in place to treat Alzheimer’s disease, strategies that must touch different aspects of the disease as they do with combined approaches to combat cancer.

