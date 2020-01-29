Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017 – 2025

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market from PMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, PMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2017 – 2025. Rising demand for Portable Radio Communication Equipment among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

Crucial findings of the report:

Important regions holding significant share in the Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market along with the key countries

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market players

Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Portable Radio Communication Equipment

Queries addressed in the Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market:

Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Portable Radio Communication Equipment ?

What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market?

Which segment will lead the Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market by 2029 by end use segment?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

At what rate has the Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?

Key Players

The prominent players in Portable Radio Communication Equipment market are: Motorola solutions, Nova Communication, Nokia, Ericsson, Communication Evolutions, Juniper Networks, and Cisco Systems, Inc.

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market: Regional Overview

On Geographic basis, North America is anticipated to capture largest market share regarding revenue, owing to increasing adoption of portable radio communication equipment in military, and public safety & security verticals. APAC is expected to gain high growth rates in the Portable radio communication equipment market over the next coming years due to high digitalization and the presence of various key players in the region.

The Portable Radio Communication Equipment market in Europe, MEA, and Latin America are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, owing to the growing demand for inexpensive and reliable land mobile radios in various countries.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Segments

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market includes

North America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market US Canada

Latin America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market

Middle East and Africa Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

