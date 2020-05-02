Portable Battery Charger Industry 2020 Global Market Analysis by Top Manufacturers: LG Chem, Mophie, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, Duracell and Forecast till 2026

Portable battery chargers also called power banks are the devices that provides power backup to the battery powered devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets at the time of drain of the battery. These devices come up with different power range and capacity with different technology.

The growing number of smartphone users and more power requirements by smart devices are driving the growth of the portable battery charger market. Rising demand for smartphones, tablets and other digital gadgets have fuelled the growth of portable battery charger market. However, fluctuating prices of product can hamper the growth of the portable battery charger market.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1284421

The Scope of Global Portable Battery Charger Market includes by Technology (Li-Ion, Li-Polymer, Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride), by Product Type (Single Port, Multi Port), by Capacity, by Application (Smartphones and Tablets, Laptops, Portable Media Players), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

The portable battery charger market is primarily segmented based on technology, by product type, by application, by capacity, and region.

The key players profiled in the market include:-

China Bak Battery, Inc.

Duracell International Inc.

BYD Company Ltd.

Energizer Holding Inc.

Samsung Sdi. Co. Ltd

Simplo Technology Co. Ltd

Sony Corporation

……

Global Portable Battery Charger Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1284421

Based on technology, the market is divided into:

Li-Ion

Nickel Cadmium

Nickel Metal Hydride

Li-Polymer

Based on product type, the market is divided into:

Single Port

Multi-Port

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Smartphones and Tablets

Laptops

Portable Media Players

Based on capacity, the market is divided into:

10000mAh

20000mAh

Target Audience:

Movers and Packaging Companies

Educational Units

Associations and Industry Bodies

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, by technology, product type, by application and by capacity wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, by technology, product type, by application and by capacity with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Order a Copy of Global Portable Battery Charger Market Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1284421

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers and Distributors

Table of Contents:-

Executive Summary Methodology and Scope

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

Portable Battery Charger Market— Market Overview

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Portable Battery Charger Market— Value Chain or Supply Chain Analysis

3.4. Portable Battery Charger Market— Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Challenge Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.4. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5. Portable Battery Charger Market- Porter’s Five Forces

3.5.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.3. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5. Threat of Substitutes

3.6. Portable Battery Charger Market- PEST Analysis

3.6.1. Political Factors

3.6.2. Economic Factors

3.6.3. Social Factors

3.6.4. Technological Factors

3.7. Portable Battery Charger Market- Industry Trends

3.7.1. Portable Battery Charger Market: Current & Emerging Trends

Portable Battery Charger Market by Component Outlook

And Continued….

Customization Service of the Report:-

Orian Research provides customisation of reports as per your need. This report can be personalised to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us: –

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:-

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727| UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]