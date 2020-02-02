Population Health Management Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Healthagen, LLC (A Division of Aetna)

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Population Health Management Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Population Health Management market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Population Health Management market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Population Health Management players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Population Health Management industry situations. According to the research, the Population Health Management market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Population Health Management market.

Global population health management market was valued at USD 13.79 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2016 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Population Health Management Market include:

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Healthagen

(A Division of Aetna)

Optumhealth (Unitedhealth Group)

IBM Corporation

Epic Corporation

Conifer Health Solutions

Health Catalyst

WeLLCentive

(A Subsidiary of Royal Philips)

I2I Population Health