Pool Cleaning Robots Market Innovation, Advance Technology and Top Companies

Globa revenue of pool cleaning robots will advance to $XXX million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2023. This represents a cumulative revenue of $3.79 billion during 2017-2023 owing to a fast-growing adoption of robots for cleaning pools.

Highlighted with 20 tables and 57 figures, this 120-page report “Global Pool Cleaning Robots Market 2017-2023 by Application, Drive Mechanism and Region: Segment Analysis, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide robotic pool cleaner market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2023.

Robotic cleaning technology has been evolving and transforming the pool cleaning landscape in both residential environment and commercial settings. Penetration rate of pool cleaning robots has been largely improved across the world because these robotic pool cleaners can save time and improve efficiency.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global cleaning robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, drive mechanism and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Residential Application

• Commercial Application

On basis of drive mechanism, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

• Suction-side Pool Cleaners

• Pressure-side Pool Cleaners

• Electric Pool Cleaners

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America

• RoW

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of some key national markets by robot application over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players:

Aqua Products, Inc.

AstralPool S.A.

Hayward Industries, Inc.

iRobot Corporation

Maytronics Ltd.

Milagrow HumanTech

Pentair Ltd.

Piscines Desjoyaux SA

SMARTPOOL LLC

Tianjin Wangyuan Environmental Protection and Technology Co., Ltd.

Waterco

Weda Poolcleaner Aktiebolag

Xiamen Fast Cleaner Co., Ltd.

Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc.

In addition, the report covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global pool cleaning robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global pool cleaning robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 5

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 5

1.1.1 Industry Definition 5

1.1.2 Research Scope 6

1.2 Research Methodology 7

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 7

1.2.2 Market Assumption 8

1.2.3 Secondary Data 8

1.2.4 Primary Data 8

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 9

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 10

1.2.7 Research Limitations 11

1.3 Executive Summary 12

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 14

2.1 Market Structure 14

2.2 Market Size and Forecast 15

