Polyurethane Foam Market Trends Analysis 2019-2025

The key drivers and restraints affecting the global polyurethane foam market’s growth trajectory are assessed in the report in terms of their impact on the market over the 2012-2017 review period and their potential to affect the polyurethane foam market’s trajectory over the 2017-2022 forecast period. Leading drivers for the polyurethane foam market are profiled to give readers an idea of which market trends to embrace to expand their presence in the global market. Influential restraints hindering the polyurethane foam market’s growth are also profiled to describe to readers key factors that could hamper their strategies in the polyurethane foam market over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Global Polyurethane Foam Market: Segmentation

The report describes the composition of the global polyurethane foam market by segmenting the global market by various criteria to reveal its granular composition. The leading segments of the global polyurethane foam market are assessed in the report to understand how the various arms of the polyurethane foam market are likely to develop in the coming years.

By product type, the global polyurethane foam market is bifurcated into flexible and rigid polyurethane foam. By application, the report segments the global polyurethane foam market into building and construction, packaging, automotive, bedding and furniture, electronics, footwear, and others. By end use, the polyurethane foam market is segmented into heat and sound insulation, aesthetics and seating comfort, packaging safety, and dielectrics and adhesives.

Global Polyurethane Foam Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report profiles leading players operating in the global polyurethane foam market in order to explain to readers the market’s operating conditions. The product catalog and strategies employed by key players are assessed to understand which stand a better chance of success in the polyurethane foam market over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Key companies in the global polyurethane foam market include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Compagnie DE Saint-Gobain SA, Trelleborg AB, Recticel SA, Tosoh Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, UFP Technologies Inc., and Covestro AG.

