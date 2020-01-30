Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Analysis

According to Ozone Market Reports, The Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market was valued at USD 2936 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4321 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.96 % from 2018 to 2026.

What is Polytetrafluoroethylene?

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is a synthetic fluoropolymer or tetrafluoroethylene. It is a strong, tough, waxy, non-flammable synthetic resin with high crystallinity and melting point produced by the polymerization of tetrafluoroethylene. PTFE finds its industrial and chemical applications including gaskets, linings, washers, pump interiors, seals, etc.

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Outlook

Rapid growth of automotive and electronics sector is driving the polytetrafluoroethylene market. The automotive industry is well-known revolutionizing technology. Polytetrafluoroethylene for automotive applications provide temperature resistance to 500°, superior resistance to lubricants and fuel, excellent thermal stability, sealing at high rotational speeds, good mechanical strengths and low friction/wear characteristics.

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as

Chemours, Shanghai 3f New Materials Company, Dongyue, Daikin, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, 3M, Asahi Glass Company, Halopolymer, Solvay and Zhejiang Juhua

Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

