Polystyrene Capacitors Market Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2027

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Polystyrene Capacitors market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Polystyrene Capacitors market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Polystyrene Capacitors market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key players operating in the global semiconductor industry provide polystyrene capacitors for a range of capacitance values. Furthermore, they are involved in providing customized solutions to end-users in a bid to gain a competitive edge as well as higher share in the global polystyrene capacitors market.

KEMET Corporation

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the U.S., Kemet Corporation is a prominent global supplier of electronic components. The company provides its customers with a broad array of capacitor technologies. Over the time, with the help of its effective growth strategies, the company has expanded its product portfolio to include multilayered ceramic, solid and electrolytic aluminum and film capacitors, electro-magnetics, sensors, and actuators. The company has strong presence in various countries across the globe.

AVX Corporation

AVX Corporation is based in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, the U.S. The company is a prominent player engaged in the manufacture of electronic components, sensors, and antenna and interconnect products. The company has around 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries across the globe. The company has a global engineering team experienced in developing new-to-market product solutions.

TDK Corporation

Established in Japan in 1935, TDK Corporation is a prominent semiconductor company. The company offers a wide range of technologies required in day-to-day life. The company offers a comprehensive range of electronic components and it has significant expertise in the field of magnetic technology.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1944, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a key player based in Japan. The company is engaged in the design, manufacture, and supply of advanced electronic materials and cutting-edge electronic components. Its innovative products are employed in applications ranging from mobile phones to home appliances and from automotive applications to energy management systems and healthcare devices.

Taiyo Yuden

Established in 1950, Taiyo Yuden is a leading manufacturer of electronic components such as ceramic capacitors, inductors, hybrid integrated circuits (IC), and ferrite products. The company is based in Tokyo, Japan. The company has sales offices in Japan as well as across North America, Europe, and other parts of Asia. Manufacturing plants of the company are located in Japan.

Some of the significant players operating in the global polystyrene capacitors market are Suntan Capacitors, Nichicon Corporation, Exxelia Group, Xicon International, Suntan Capacitors, and LCR Capacitors.

Global Polystyrene Capacitors Market – Dynamics

Rising Demand for Polystyrene Capacitors to Fuel Market

Growth of the global polystyrene capacitors market can be attributed to high demand for efficient polystyrene capacitors for use in high-precision applications. Polystyrene capacitors witness high demand, particularly from audio makers. As a result, the global polystyrene capacitors market is likely to expand at a significant pace in the next few years.

Incapability for Surface Mounting to Hamper Global Polystyrene Capacitors Market

Due to their specific benefits, polystyrene capacitors witness high demand for use in specific, high-frequency applications. However, polystyrene capacitors cannot be surface mounted and they are available only for through-hole installations. The surface mount technology is preferred currently and it has become an installation method of choice for most of the electronic components in a circuitry. Thus, incapability of polystyrene capacitors for use in surface mounting applications is likely to hinder the global polystyrene capacitors market during the forecast period.

Global Polystyrene Capacitors Market – Segmentation

The global polystyrene capacitors market can be segmented based on:

Type

Application

Geography

Global Polystyrene Capacitors Market, by Type

Based on type, the global polystyrene capacitors market can be segmented into:

Axial Polystyrene Capacitors

Radial Polystyrene Capacitors

Global Polystyrene Capacitors Market, by Application

Based on application, the polystyrene capacitors market can be divided into:

Timing and Filter Circuits

Audio Circuits

Others

The report on the global polystyrene capacitors market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on segments of the polystyrene capacitors market across geographies.

The Polystyrene Capacitors market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

