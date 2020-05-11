Polypropylene Market-Industry Analysis, Share Size, Statistics, Demand, Revenue, Top Companies and Forecast 2020 to 2026

Polypropylene Market” report presents the worldwide market size (Value, Production and Consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 5 Forces forecast 2020 to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This Polypropylene market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating in terms of analyse various attributes such as Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Market Share, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the Polypropylene industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. Besides, the report also covers Polypropylene market segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Polypropylene is a linear saturated hydrocarbon polymer that offers many properties such as good chemical resistance, good fatigue resistance, good heat resistance, integral hinge property and translucent behaviour. The polymer provides excellent chemical and electrical resistance to be used in several applications at a very high temperature. Polypropylene polymers are manufactured when monomers of propylene are subjected to heat and pressure in the presence of a catalyst system. Polypropylene homopolymers provide high strength and are stronger and stiffer than copolymers. Growing demand for polypropylene for the packaging of various goods is leading to growth in demand for global polypropylene market.

Segmentation: Global Polypropylene Market

Global polypropylene market is segmented into two notable segments on the basis of type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into homopolymers and copolymers. In August 2018, Sinopec petrochemical announced the restart of its polypropylene (PP) business segment in Guangdong China. The new polypropylene plant that has been reopened for manufacturing purposes has a capacity of 200,000 mt/year. This initiation of the polypropylene unit will help the company in the enhancement of overall production of polypropylene.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, medical, construction, consumer products, electrical & electronics and others. In February 2019, Total acquired Synova, a France based manufacturer of polypropylene. The acquired company specializes in the production of PP for the automotive sector. With this expansion, the company will expand their business in the French market.



Competitive Analysis: Global Polypropylene Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Total, PetroChina Company Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, SABIC, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Braskem, Celanese Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Niche Polymer, PolyOne Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Sasol Limited, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Trinseo, Westlake Chemical Corporation among others.

Business Expansion:

In April 2019, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation has expanded the production capacity of their polypropylene compounds, in their Neemrana facility, which is in Rajasthan, India. The production capacity of polypropylene compound is increased from 12,000 tons per year to 18,000 tons per year. With this expansion, the huge demand for PP in the automation sector will be fulfilled.

In September 2019, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. has planned to expand their business in China, by going through a joint venture with Liaoning Bora Enterprise Group (Bora). In this project, the company will be using their latest technology in order to produce olefins & polyolefins. With, this expansion, the company will expand their business in the Chinese market.

