Polyol Market to see Booming Worldwide| Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Dow Chemicals, BASF SE, Cargill Inc.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research World Polyol Market – Opportunities and Forecast, 2019-2026

The global market Polyol is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

The key players of the market include Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Dow Chemicals, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Bayer Material Science, Chemtura Corporation and Novomer Inc., COIM S.P.A. etc.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global polyol market including information about the current market situation, changing market dynamics, expected trends and market intelligence

The factors that drive and impede the growth of the global polyol market are comprehensively analyzed in this study

The report contains a comprehensive study of the key strategies adopted by companies to gain traction in the market

Micro-level analysis is conducted based on various potential applications of polyol and their usage in different regions

SWOT analysis highlights the internal environment of leading companies for effective strategy formulation

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 20142020 that help identify the prevailing market opportunities

The report focuses on the evolution of bio-based polymers over the conventional petroleum-based polymer. For instance, in October 2014, Evonik Industries launched the DYNACOLL Terra, a modular system of bio-based polyester polyols for reactive hotmelt adhesives.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The global Polyol market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, end-user and geography.

Market-By Type

Polyether Polyol

Polyester Polyol

Market-By Application

Polyurethane Rigid Foam

Polyurethane Flexible Foam

CASE(Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants and Elastomers)

Others

Market-By End-user

Construction

Transportation

Furniture

Packaging

Carpet Backing

Others

Market-By Geography

North America

