Polymer Foam Market – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast (2018-2026)

Polymer Foam Market size was valued at US$ 94.81Bn in 2018 and it is expected to reach US$ 166.62Bn by 2026, at a (compound annual growth rate) CAGR of 7.30%.



The market is driven mainly by large-scale use of polymer foam in building & construction, packaging, automotive, furniture & bedding among others. Polymer foam also has a high demand in the automotive sector for its utilization in cushioning, gaskets, headliners and cables applications. Polymer foam manufacturers determine the cost structure of any product by considering the availability of raw material. New emerging technologies along with continuous innovations drive the demand for polymer foam in these industries.

Polymer Foam Market, By

Based on requirements various type of polymer foam are used across end-use industries. They possess different properties that change as per the application. Polymer Foam market is divided based on their type, end-use industry and geography. On the basis of type, polymer foam market has been divided into Polyurethane (PU), Polystyrene (PS), PVC, Phenolic, Polyolefin (PO), and Melamine among others. In addition to this, building & construction, packaging, automotive, furniture & bedding, footwear and sports & recreational among others form the major end-use industries for this market.

The Scope of the Report:

Polymer Foam Market, By Type:

• Polyvinlychloride

• Phenolic

• Polyolefin

• Polyurethane

• Polystyrene

• Melamine

• Others

Polymer Foam Market, By End-use Industry:

• Furniture & bedding

• Automotive

• Footwear, sports & recreational

• Packaging

• Building & construction

• Others

Polymer Foam Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Polymer Foam Market:

• BASF (Germany)

• JSP (Japan)

• Armacell (Germany)

• Borealis (Austria)

• SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

