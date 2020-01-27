Polymer Coated Fabrics Market : Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast to 2025

Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market: Overview

Polymer-coated fabrics are engineered composite materials consisting of the polymer coating and textile as the substrate. The coating of textile surfaces can be done with one or more than one type of polymers to impart a variety of useful structural properties, notably weather and corrosion resistance, resistance to impermeability to oil and dirt, and marked fabric abrasion. The vast possibility of combinations accounts for the vital role polymer-coated fabrics occupy in the technical textiles market. Owing to specific performance properties polymer-coated fabrics possess, they find widespread applications in a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace, automotive, electronics, chemical processing, geotextile, and defense.

The popular application of polymer-coated fabrics are as a protective clothing for firefighters and auto upholstery is also boosting the market.

The use of thermoplastics as polymeric material in coating fabrics paves way for specialized applications of polymer-coated fabrics. Modification in the properties of polymers yields interesting properties, such as for making electrically conducting coated fabric systems and to be used as antimicrobial in coated-textile systems. Some of the popular types of polymers used are polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, polyacrylamide, polyurethane, and nylon.

The large number of interesting and specialized physical and chemical properties of polymer-coated fabrics is what bolster their use in a range of applications such as in transportation, protective clothing, roofing, furniture, and several other industrial applications. The rising concerns of workers’ safety in various industries has fortified the demand for polymer-coated fabrics as an essential part of protective clothing. There is an extensive use of polymer-coated fabrics in the automotive industry for making fabrics for vehicle interiors and exteriors, air bags, covers, and seat belts. This is a noteworthy factor accentuating the growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, the rapid stride taken by the transportation industry in several developing nations in recent years has spurred automotive manufacturing activities, which will stoke the demand for polymer-coated textiles.