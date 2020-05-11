Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Industry Analysis, Share Size, Statistics, Demand, Revenue, Top Companies and Forecast 2020 to 2026

Global polylactic acid (PLA) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4283.25 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 Research report is an exhibited wellspring of information and data that gives a broader and insightful perspective on the present market patterns, circumstances, opportunities and status. SWOT analysis have been performed while planning this Financial Risk Management Solutions market report alongside numerous other standard strides of looking into, dissecting and gathering information. The Financial Risk Management Solutions report gives estimations of CAGR values, market drivers and market limitations about the ABC business which are useful for the organizations for decision making.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, BASF SE; Danimer Scientific; Futerro SA; NatureWorks LLC; Total Corbion PLA; Synbra Technology bv; Hitachi, Ltd.; Sulzer Ltd; TOYOBO CO., LTD.; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Dow; TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.; weforyou GmbH; Merck KGaA; Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd.; The Chemical Company and Reliance Life Sciences among others.

Polylactic acid is a type of renewable plastic sourced from biodegradable raw materials such as corn, sugarcane, sugar beet and cassava. This bioplastic is produced from crystallization of lactic acid found in various plant sources. Polylactic acid finds its application in a number of end-use industries such as packaging, cosmetics & personal care, agriculture, textiles, medical, automotive and electronics among others.

Market Drivers:

High demand from the industries for the consumption of green, eco-friendly packaging alternatives; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Rising demand for bioplastics due to a growth of concern regarding the environment is also expected to have a positive effect on the market

Initiatives taken by various governments to promote the use of bioplastics is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing demand for the product from personal care & cosmetics good is also expected to drive the market value

Market Restraints:

High costs associated with the advancements in research and production process of the product; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Requirement of specific conditions and requirements for the complete biodegradation of these products is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Availability of fiber-based alternatives of the product is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market

By Raw Material

Corn

Cassava

Sugarcane & Sugar Beet

Others

By Form

Fiber

Films & Sheets

Coatings

Others

