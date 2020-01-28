Polyisobutylene Market to Gain a Stronghold by2018 – 2028

Polyisobutylene Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Polyisobutylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Polyisobutylene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Polyisobutylene Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global polyisobutylene market include BASF SE, Lanxness AG, The Lubrizol Corporation, Infeneum International Ltd., ExxonMobil Corporation, TPC Group, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

