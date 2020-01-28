Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market Professional Analysis Report and Forecast to 2027

Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market: Bio-based Substitute for Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) is commonly called as the next generation polyester. It has the capability to replace polyethylene terephthalate (PET). PET is a durable polymer derived from conventional synthetic resources.

PEF is manufactured by polymerization of furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) in the presence of ethylene glycol. FDCA is produced by using raw materials such as starch, sugar, and cellulose. These materials are extensively produced on the Earth.

The use of biomass feedstock can help save the depletion of fossil fuels. PEF offers superior barrier and thermal properties. Thus, it is an ideal material for a diverse range of applications. PEF is majorly used in the packaging industry for alcoholic beverages, fruit juices, milk, soft drinks, water, etc.

To know more, visit our Report [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyethylene-furanoate-pef-market.html

In the packaging industry, PEF offers better properties vis-à-vis conventional plastics. These include improved barrier properties for gases. This, in turn, leads to longer shelf life of packed products. PEF also offers higher mechanical strength. Led by these properties, PEF is a suitable material of choice for packaging applications.

PEF is primarily used in applications such as fibers, films, and bottles. Of these applications, bottles is the leading segment of the Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market.

Rise in demand for packed drinking water is estimated to drive the Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market in the near future. Rise in shortage of water around the world has boosted the demand for bottled water. In addition, growth in health concerns and rise in awareness related to the importance of safe drinking water for maintaining good health are expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of bottled water in the near future.

Increase in consumption of energy drinks and fruit juices owing to the growth in consumer awareness related to the benefits of these drinks and juices is expected to drive the bottles market. Presence of regulations on usage of polymer based products, such as polyethylene terephthalate has led to an increase in demand for PEF products.

For More Information,Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=69059